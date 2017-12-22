Yorkshire’s finest The Cribs to play red rose gig at Preston Guild Hall

Fresh from releasing their latest album, Wakefield trio The Cribs will be bringing their unique brand of pop-inspired punk rock to Preston’s Guild Hall in the new year.

The band - consisting of brothers Ryan, Gary and Ross Jarman - are touring their 24-7 Rock Star **** album, which was recorded live in only five days in Chicago and features new single Rainbow Ridge.

They had their breakthrough year in 2004 with their eponymous debut and their repertoire includes hits Hey Scenesters, Men’s Needs and Moving Pictures.

Speaking about the new material earlier this year, bassist Gary said: “We wanted to go back to what we did at the start and recapture that, we wanted to do something that harks back to the early days. Our fans have been with us for a long time.”