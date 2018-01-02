Variety of shows sets off the new year’s line up on a high

There’s a classical concert to set the year off on a high at Preston Guild Hall this weekend.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra plays Handel’s Messiah on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Two centuries before The Beatles, Handel’s Messiah was already the biggest hit in the history of British music, and with tunes like Ev’ry Valley, For Unto Us A Child is Born and The Trumpet Shall Sound.

Following that, and taking the city centre venue into the New Year, will be the Library Of Screams on Thursday, January 11 at 2.30pm, giving classic spine-tinglers from the Golden Age of Horror a a new lease of blood in this original stage chiller.

Beyond the Barricade plays on Friday, January 12 at 7.30pm, with former principal cast members of Les Miserables recreating original West End/Broadway musical hit songs.

The following night, fans of Strictly Come Dancing can Dance To The Music in a new show created by and starring Kristina Rihanoff – one of the show’s professional stars.

And from January 18 to 21, David Walliams’ Awful Auntie comes to town ahead of a West End run.

Birmingham Stage, the acclaimed producers of Gangsta Granny, tell the story of when Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger.

Contact 01772 804444 or online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk