Twins set to take on Slimefest 2018

Berkshire brothers - and internet sensations - Max and Harvey have completed the resident line-up for this year's Slimefest.

The 15-year-old twins will join JoJo Siwa and Diversity on stage throughout the three-day celebration of all things slime at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Arena, from October 20 to 22.

The singers and social media sensations said “We are so excited to be performers at Slimefest2018.

"We can't wait to see our fans and hang out with the other artists.

"We're ready to see everyone get slimed."

The boys 'refreshingly fun and authentic sound' has found them fans around the world, notching up more than 17million views on their YouTube channel.

Two years ago they started posting covers and original songs on social media - and now have more than five million followers on Musically, and more than 800,000 on Instagram.

They're signed to RMI recordings and are focusing on getting their original music out there to be heard.

Deputy leader of Blackpool Council Cllr Gillian Campbell said: “We cannot wait to welcome Max and Harvey to this year’s Slimefest and we know everyone attending this year’s shows are going to be so excited to see them."

The six shows for this year's Slimefest have already sold out in record time, with the full line-up of chart stars yet to be announced.

More than 12,000 people attended the sold out shows in 2017, watching performances from the likes of Diversity, Pixie Lott, The Vamps, Professor Green and more.