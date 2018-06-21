Tribute stars on a Blaze Of Glory recreate rock heroes’ presence

The Bon Jovi Experience are the only tribute act to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, and they’re in Blackpool tonight.

They’re hailed as one of the world’s best tribute acts and have even appeared on stage with Jon Bon Jovi at his request.

Look out for hits including Always and You Give Love A Bad Name in their show at the Grand Theatre.

Forming in 1994, the band started out as a group of friends from Crewe, Nantwich and Dudley playing as By Jovi.

Starting in small pubs and working through various challenges such as changes of band members as well as a switch of name to the Bon Jovi Experience.

Their big break came in 2006 and brought the band to a much wider audience.

At London’s Hard Rock Café, Jon Bon Jovi himself asked the band personally to appear at the official Bon Jovi fan club event during his induction into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

During the evening Jon Bon Jovi requested to join The Bon Jovi Experience live on stage and performed Who Says Ya Can’t Go Home, alongside frontman Tony Pearce to a sell-out crowd.

Speaking about sharing a stage with his idol, Pearce said: “It was a privilege and an honour to be asked to perform with such a legend as Jon Bon Jovi and my own personal idol.

“It still feels like yesterday.

“He was everything and more: A gentleman, friendly, inviting and a consummate rock star, he brought a lump to my throat.

“A legend.”

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger said: “Have you seen this guy he looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi it’s freaky man?”

Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190 to book.