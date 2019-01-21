Tony's concert will boost church's organ refurb fund

Have your say

One of the country’s top keyboard players is helping to swell a Leyland church’s fund which has been set up to refurbish its organ.

Tony Stace will be in town to perform Midge Hall Methodist Church’s first concert of the year next week.

The Longmeanygate church is now in its ninth year of fundraising for local and national good causes.

Its monthly concerts are usually held on the fourth Monday of the month.

Guest player Tony will kick off the 2019 calendar next Monday, January 28.

Tony is one of the leading keyboard players in the UK and will perform a range of music during the concert.

North Yorkshire-based Tony started to play the organ from the young age of nine.

He was initially taught by his father who owned a T500 Hammond - which Tony says was his pride and joy.

Tony has played the Blackpool Wurlitzer twice, and performs more than 50 shows a year.

The event on Monday night is the first of two concerts being held to raise money to support the church, which is having a bumper year of fundraising events to raise money towards the refurbishment of the church organ.

Last year, the church raised money for the fund through, for example, a Christmas carol coffee morning in December and a concert from Square Donut, a band who play sixties and seventies music, in October.

Tickets for the concert are £5 and you can pay on the door from 6.45pm.

The event starts at 7.30pm and finishes at 10pm.

The church says delicious homemade refreshments are available in the interval at a cost of £1 per person.

There will also be a raffle on the night.