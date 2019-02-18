The music stops for stalwart bandsman Brian

An influential musician has called it a day with award-winning Leyland Band.

Brian Heyes has retired from the band after over 30 years’ service.

Brian played an influential role in the success of the band since joining in 1987.

He holds the unique accolade of sitting in every single cornet seat on a contest stage with Leyland, including soprano, but in most recent years made his mark from the assistant principal seat.

Over the years, Brian built a reputation for being a high note specialist and is well-known for his technical flair as well as having an ‘unsympathetic’ sound – lovingly christened by Richard Evans many years ago.

His fun-loving personality has also provided many moments of entertainment at band engagements, while his opinions about the banding movement have always been eagerly sought.

In Brian’s final concert at Warrington’s Parr Hall, musical director Tom Wyss reeled off his list of major honours, including winning the National Championship in 2005 and the British Open in 1994.

His commitment in rehearsal time alone amounted to more than a full year in duration — more than 8,760 hours.

A band spokesperson said; “Brian has given incredible service to the band for so many years and he will be a huge loss.

“His final solo received a standing ovation at every venue, and we were lucky to be able to document his remarkable career with a surprise retirement party attended by past and present Leyland players.

“We wish Brian all the very best as he now looks to spend more time with his young son Jacob.”

Leyland Band now looks to the future, having secured the services of highly-rated Luke Pallister who takes over as assistant principal.

Luke joins after a stint at Foden’s Band.