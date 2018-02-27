That’ll be the day for fans of Buddy

Musicians keeping the sounds of Buddy Holly alive are following in the rock ’n roll legend’s footsteps.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers 60th anniversary UK tour sets off on Thursday, the same date that Buddy Holly and the Crickets set off on their first and only UK tour in 1958, featuring the English Rock and Roll Orchestra.

Although he lived a short life Buddy left a great musical legacy that lives on, and will be recreated at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Friday.

Producer Simon Fielder, a former band member in the original West End Buddy show, said: “I am so lucky to present shows that feature people and subjects about which I am really passionate.

“Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter.

“His UK tour was a watershed for popular music in this country and influenced a whole generation of our greatest musicians such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others.

“I’m delighted that the English Rock and Roll Orchestra are joining us for this tour making it a special and unique event.”

Composer Amy May is responsible for the orchestra line-up consisting of a group of talented musicians with impressive credentials, she has also worked with artists such as Elbow, Snow Patrol and Emeli Sande.

A spokesman added: “Buddy Holly and The Cricketers is a dynamic show featuring authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that has audiences dancing in the aisles.

“It has been delighting audiences for 26 years and has performed in many locations around the world including Europe and a tour of the US.

“The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK including Gordon Taggart, as Buddy and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys appeared on BBC One’s The One and Only, with Graham Norton notably commenting that they were ‘Buddy brilliant’.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday. Tickets cost £20, concessions £18, from www.marinehall.co.uk.