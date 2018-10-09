Soul star Craig makes a date for Christmas shindig at Bootleg

DJ and actor Craig Charles will be making his festive trip to the seaside in December for the latest edition of his Funk And Soul Club.

The Red Dwarf and former Coronation Street star will be back at Bootleg Social for the Christmas club date on Sunday, December 30.

He’s been touring the club since 2008, and plays a mix of well-known, classic funk and soul tracks, usually covered and remixed by current bands and DJs, along with the latest soon-to-be classics.

A spokesman for the Topping Street bar and music venue said: “Broadcasting for 10 years on BBC 6 Music with their prime time Saturday night slot, Craig Charles has gone from strength to strength, becoming a commanding figure and DJ in the UK funk and soul scene.”

There will be support DJs and a live funk band also on the bill, to be announced nearer the time.

Tickets cost £10, on sale now from Skiddle, or will be £15 on the door.