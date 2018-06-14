Soul fans dust off their dance shoes for festival fun days

Northern Soul and Motown fans have a last-minute chance to dust off their dancing shoes for this weekend’s third Blackpool International Soul Festival.

Standard tickets for the three-day event at the Winter Gardens are sold out now, but a ‘dance only’ option has been released for those wanting to strut their stuff to some of the country’s top soul DJs, only missing out on the headline performances in the Empress Ballroom.

Festival organiser Richard Searling said: “These tickets are a great last minute option, it just means that when the concerts are on in the Empress, from 10 to 11, you can’t be in there, but there are other rooms open then too - and we have found people come and don’t necessarily want to see the acts that they want to dance.”

Among the acts headlining are Patti Austin, Margie Joseph, Ann Sexton and Eloise Laws - all of whom will be performing songs they’ve never sung live to an audience before.

“Doors open at noon on Friday, and music starts at 2pm, through until 4am on Saturday and Sunday mornings, then closing at midnight on Sunday - so it’s great value,” Richard said.

“Northern Soul’s bigger than it’s ever been, and Blackpool has the two best venues in the country. We say Northern Soul loves Blackpool and Blackpool loves Northern Soul.”

Book at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.