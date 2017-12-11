Show revives classic era when guitar gods ruled

Have your say

The vinyl revival has given classic rock a new lease of life.

Records by the greats are never out-of-print but unfortunately new fans are unable to see the greats on stage.

Between retirement, break-ups and the Grim Reaper, the chances of seeing the big names live are few and far between.

Now, however, Blackpool Opera House is able to offer something almost as good as the real thing.

The critically acclaimed Classic Rock Show returns to the UK in the New Year with a date in the resort on February 3.

Paying tribute to many of the world’s all-time guitar greats the show will celebrate the work of legendary names such as Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Angus Young, Brian May, Joe Walsh, Paul Kossoff, Peter Green and Pete Townshend.

A spokesman said: “The show is performed with note-for-note precision, bringing the original iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on stage with a sound and light show to match.

“Anthem after anthem, riff after riff, solo after solo, the Classic Rock Show takes you on a musical journey through two-and-a -half hours of foot-stomping fun, culminating in a show-stoppping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

“It is a gem of a rock show and a sore throat is guaranteed.”

* Tickets are available on 0844 844 0444