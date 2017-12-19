Rollermania makes for a fun weekend of retro favourites

Have your say

Let the good times roll, and welcome in the new year with a triple bill from 1970s stars and a retro favourite.

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers will host a weekend of shows at Viva Blackpool on Saturday and Sunday, January 6 and 7.

A spokesman: “After joining the Bay City Rollers in November 1973, the band, with Les McKeown on lead vocals, shot to superstardom.

“Les, Phil, Si, Scott, and Dan bring back the all the thrill and excitement of Rollermania, performing all the original hits, including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love plus many many more.”

Reserved ticket entry costs £25.

Opening that weekend’s entertainment will be Showaddywaddy with their special brand of musical tribute to the 1950s and 60s pop scene.

Their sets include tracks such as Three Steps to Heaven, Heartbeat and Under the Moon of Love.

A spokesman said: “‘The greatest rock and roll band in the world’ is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy has lived up to that title as they recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.”

They play Friday, January 5 at the Church Street venue, with tickets costing £20.50.

Various dining options are available for all three nights and can be booked in advance.

Shows start 7.45pm.

Tickets available online at www.vivablackpool.com or on 01253 297297.