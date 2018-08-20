REVIEW: We'll Meet Again, Lowther Pavilion

Whilst Lytham prepared for its ninth annual 1940s Festival, Lowther Pavilion Theatre played host to We’ll Meet Again, a celebration of wartime entertainment commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

This new production of an old favourite is hot off the press, ably compered by former Black and White Minstrel singer, Mervyn Francis.

Showing his versatility as a George Formby-style musician and slick all round entertainer, Anthony Mason excelled, as did multi-instrumentalist Pete Lindup, who connected well with the audience especially in his amusing comedy routines.

Triple glamour and harmonising talent was provided by The Bluebirds who looked and sounded totally at home in the vintage scene.

Steve Clarke on keyboards and John Roscoe on drums played admirably.

The show, in forces uniform with a format of music, comedy, and songs, and for all ages, is back again later this year.

YVONNE FIELDING