REVIEW: Ferocious Dog, Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

‘Danceable’ is probably not a word the punk fraternity would be comfortable with to describe the music they love.

It is, however, the most appropriate description of the music of Irish folk punksters Ferocious Dog, as they so exhilaratingly proved at the Waterloo Music Bar.

Comparisons will be made with the likes of The Pogues but the diversity and range that Ferocious Dog displays live belies any suggestion of being derivative. They are original, groundbreaking and infinitely entertaining.

A carefully constructed set reflects carefully constructed individual songs, the acoustic intros drawing the audience into a shared intimacy before the band explodes into a glorious frenzy of fiddles, quirky guitar riffs and pounding rhythms to bring us a heady mix of the infectious repetition of a traditional Irish jig and the razor sharp bite of edgy rock and roll.

Ferocious Dog are overtly political and unashamedly left wing but you cannot fail to love such high octane songs as Gallows Justice and Hell Hounds’.

A gig that will live long and happily in the memory.

TONY BARNES