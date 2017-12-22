Resort ska stars get to face up to Buster

Have your say

Kick off the festive weekend tonight when Blackpool-based Ska Face join Two Tone legends Bad Manners just down the M55 in Preston.

The ska stars will be fronted by the one and only Buster Bloodvessel for the Special Christmas Party at the city;s Guild Hall LiVe venue.

It’s a standing only gig (who would want to sit down anyway with such infectious sounds from this legendary band?) accompanied by Ska Face, a 10-piece band from Blackpool with a combined age of more than 450.

Old enough to know better but young enough not to care, or at least that’s what they say!

They also play classic ska and two tone with unstoppable energy.

There may be some tickets left if you’re lucky.

Call the box office on 01772 804444 or go online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk