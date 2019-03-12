Pop superstar Kevin Simm to headline this year's Leyland Festival

Pop superstar Kevin Simm is set to take the 2019 Leyland Festival by storm.

Festival bosses have signed up the Wet Wet Wet frontman to headline this year’s hugely popular summer show.

It will be the first time the carnival has provided big stage entertainment as organisers give live music at the event a real boost.

For Kevin, it will be a case of local lad returning home.

“I’m really looking forward to performing at Leyland Festival,” he said. “It was always a day I really looked forward to growing up in Leyland.

“I have very fond memories of being on one of the floats with the Beavers and my granddad driving the lorry.

“It was always a special day out and I’m really excited to be part of it this year.”

Organisers of the festival are delighted to have Kevin on board.

Martin Carlin, a volunteer on the festival committee who brings all of the live music offering together, said: “It’s brilliant that Kevin is going to headline this year’s festival. He’s a local lad, so he understands what Leyland Festival means to the local community. We work really hard to grow and improve the festival each year and we think having someone of Kevin’s calibre performing live for our visitors really takes us to the next level.

“We’re sure visitors will join us from all over the North West to enjoy the fun of our family festival and be entertained by our stellar line-up of live music performers.”

He added: “We have an amazing line-up of artists performing on the day – all local talent. We want to showcase the best that Leyland has to offer through the festival and the live music will certainly do this.”

Former Liberty X star Kevin won The Voice in 2016 and is currently touring with Wet Wet Wet as lead vocalist. He burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s through popular TV show Popstars where he became part of Liberty X. The band were signed by Richard Branson’s music label and had a number of Top 10 hits.

He will perform on the festival’s main stage in Worden Park on Saturday, June 15.

The full line up will be: Kevin Simm; Breaking Waves; Bines; Connor Banks; Charlotte Newman; Kev Jameson; Just Giorge and Catherine Sullivan.

There will also be a mini stage in the food court featuring live music and delicious food and drink treats.

Entry to the festival is £3 per person with 16s and under free. Advance tickets can be bought for just £2.50 and will be sold by a number of businesses across

Leyland