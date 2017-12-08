Opera and a festive dinner

Have your say

Acclaimed international opera singer Lesley Garrett, in the company of the Northern Philharmonic Orchestra, hosts a special proms evening at Preston Guild Hall next Tuesday night (December 12).

There will also be some young but familiar local faces supporting her with the likes of Fulwood Academy, Unity College, Showstopper Choir, Fulwood, and Skipton Girls High School all taking part.

Conducted by Ben Crick, the singers and orchestra will perform proms classics like Rule Britannia, Land Of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem, along with some of the most beautiful Christmas music.

You can even make a night of it, and add a three-course festive meal to your Northern Christmas Proms booking.

Contact the Box Office on 01772 80 44 44 or go online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.