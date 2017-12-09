Moor the merrier with Big Day Out festival coming to Preston

A major music festival has been confirmed as an exciting addition to Preston’s 2018 entertainment calendar.

The Big Day Out festival – which has already run a successful event in Maidstone featuring several big names – has been confirmed for Preston’s Moor Park in August 2018.

The family-friendly day festival, descending upon Preston on Saturday, August 11 2018, will be bringing “the best in children’s entertainment, live music, ale and cider, workshops, plus much more”.

The line-up is still to be confirmed, but previous events have featured Louisa Johnson, Diversity, Chas & Dave, Top Loader, Reggie N Bollie, The Noisettes, Maverick Sabre, The Lightning Seeds, Atomic Kitten, and The Hoosiers.

Speaking to the Post, a spokesman for Big Day Out said: “We are firm believers in giving children the opportunity to partake in a number of new experiences that they may not have access to in mainstream education, which is something that we want to bring to Preston.”

Outlining the details of the event, the spokesman added: “As well as on-stage performers, the Kids Zone will host meet and greets with some of kid’s TV favourites, with past years including appearances from Mr Bloom, Peppa Pig. The Gruffalo, Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, Bing and Flop, Marvel Superheroes and ‘Frozen’ Princesses.”

Big Day Out Preston 2018

Event organisers are currently asking the public to get involved with the line-up by voting on Facebook for which acts they would like to make up the Kids Zone.

And if music and kids entertainment isn’t your child’s cup of tea, the interactive workshops on show will make for a more hands on day out, with past dates hosting sessions on circus performing, pony riding, soft contact archery, hip-hop dancing and drumming.

When asked if this was the start of an annual festival for Preston’s younger population, a spokesman said: “We’re looking to put on a successful event in Preston in 2018 and then see what the future brings for Big Day Out Preston.”

As well as Preston, the festival is visiting Maidstone and Hemel Hemstead in July and Middlesborough in August.

For priority tickets, Big Day Out organisers are encouraging people to sign up to its early bird ticket database on its website.

Organisers write: “These Early bird tickets are subject to availability and there will only be 1,000 available.”

Adults tickets are £15 - £34.50, children aged six to 15 are £12.00 and infants five and under are £2.