Modern Romance back together after 'gap year' that lasted three decades

Eighties pop band Modern Romance have announced their first official show in over 30 years, joking that their time away was "a gap year that got out of hand".

The British group - whose hits include Everybody Salsa, Walking In The Rain and Can You Move - will perform at London's 229 venue after being reformed by founder member Geoffrey Deane and guitarist Paul Gendler.

Deane said: "We've been away a long time - think of it as a gap year that got out of hand."

The singer-songwriter said the group decided to get back together after he and Gendler wrote and produced Tales Of The City for singer Lisa Ronson, the daughter of the late Mick Ronson, last year.

"I've always been a busy chap, so never previously considered getting back together - although thinking about it made me smile, which was a good sign," he said.

"The timing feels good, too. Sometimes dressing up, going out and dancing your ass off is the way to go.

"If ISIS hates it then it has to be good, right? Modern Romance: striking a blow for liberal democracies everywhere."

The band has been expanded and will play their old hits at the show. They then plan to tour both at home and abroad.

"Jean-Claude Juncker e-mailed me personally to say he regards our role in building bridges with our European neighbours post-Brexit as a pivotal one," joked Deane.

"Modern Romance will be there to answer its country's call."

The band will perform at 229 in Great Portland Street on February 23.