Low end legends added to bill at punk festival

Two legendary post punk bass players have been added to the bill for next year’s Rebellion Festival at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Ex-Joy Division and new Order bassist Peter Hook will be appearing with his band The Light and former Public Image Ltd star Jah Wobble will perform with Invaders of the Heart.

Jah Wobble

Both musicians are said to have transformed the way the traditionally sidelined instrument was played.

While Hook favoured a treble heavy sound with the bass as an almost lead instrument, Wobble’s dub-inspired playing provide the bedrock to PIL’s unique sound.

Both bands will provide a contrast to some of the more traditional punk fare on offer at the festival on August 2-5, such as the Cockney Rejects and The Exploited.

Since leaving New Order more than a decade ago, Peter Hook has toured with The Light playing sets based on the two classic Joy Division albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer.

Recently he has also based sets on early New Order albums Movement and Power Corruption and Lies.

Hook’s connection with punk goes back to the Sex Pistol’s first show in Manchester in 1976.

Immediately after seeing the band, Hook went out and bought a guitar.

Leading the Pistols that night was frontman Johnny Rotten who, under his real name of Lydon, counted childhood friend jah Wobble as his right hand man in PIL.

Hook said: “It’s a real pleasure to be returning to Rebellion.

“Rebellion’s a tremendous event bringing together a great line up of alternative and punk bands with a very enthusiastic crowd.

The reactions are always great and it attracts a real mix of people to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, a great venue in its own right.”