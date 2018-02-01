Long live the king, as new show at Opera House marks anniversary of TV special

Celebrating 50 years since Elvis Presley’s televised special on NBC Television, Bill Kenwright presents This is Elvis - Burbank and Vegas at Blackpool’s Opera House.

It follows the true story of a pivotal period in Elvis’ life and career, charting his journey back to stardom and his return to success as a stage performer.

In the role of Elvis is international award-winning tribute artist and actor Steve Michaels. His masterful performance and remarkable renditions of the King have garnered him worldwide attention.

Steve has played alongside some of Elvis Presley’s famous bandmates including the legendary drummer DJ Fontana and bassist Jerry Scheff.

In addition, he has shared the stage with the extraordinary Jordanaires and the soulful voices of the Sweet Inspirations.

A spokesman said: “It’s 1968 - the major musical event of the year is the first live TV special for Elvis Presley in what would come to be known as The ’68 Comeback Special’.

“Drawing phenomenal ratings - almost half of the viewing audience - this event re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade, and 12 months later Elvis stars at the International Hotel in Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years, and securing his place in history as the king of rock ‘n’ roll.”

This Is Elvis recreates the drama leading up to the comeback as well as staging the concert itself, and the famous Vegas debut.

Hits include Trouble, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Love Me Tender, All Shook Up, Jailhouse Rock, One Night, It’s Now or Never, Are you Lonesome Tonight?, Can’t Help Falling in Love and Suspicious Minds.

Tickets cost from £19.