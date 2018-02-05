Legends show finds new home at Blackpool Tower

Long-running resort show Legends has announced its new home for the 2018 season.

The Legends show was in need of a new base for the year, as work continues on turning the Promenade-based Sands Venue into a luxury hotel and casino.

Chris Hopkins as Freddie Mercury in the Legends show

The longest-running tribute show in Europe is set to open at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31 - and promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever before.’

Now in its 20th season, the past five years at Sands, the Legends show has established itself as one of the town’s top events.

It stars tribute acts for some of the world’s biggest and best performers from across the decades including Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.

The special anniversary show will see increased production values to fit the bigger space, and a newly-written show for the venue.

The show will once again feature live musicians, stunning dancers and high production values.

Blackpool Tower general manager Kenny Mew said: “We are thrilled that we can step in and help this iconic Blackpool event continue.

“Blackpool Tower Ballroom is a fantastic spot to host such a special night and we certainly hope that it will live up to expectations.”

Producer and director Richard Chance added: “This is a fabulous opportunity for us to celebrate our 20-year anniversary in the beloved Tower Ballroom, and will put an exciting and interesting spin on things.”

Book online at www.the blackpooltower.com/trevor-chances-legends/.