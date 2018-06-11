Ken helps bring legends together

A guitarist is to bring together legends of the folk/rock music scene at a concert this week.

Preston-born Ken Nicol, widely recognised as one of the nation’s best acoustic guitarists, teams up with Paul Burgess and Rick Kemp for what promises to be an excellent evening fusing the best of both folk and rock music at The Atkinson in Southport on Thursday.

Paul Burgess is a rock drummer best known as a member of hit-makers 10CC, and who has also played with classic bands Jethro Tull, Camel, Magna Carta and The Icicle Works.

Ken Nicol is an amazing guitarist and singer/songwriter who has been a member of The Albion Band and Steeleye Span, as well as having a highly successful solo career.

Rick Kemp is the long-serving bass player with folk-rock legends Steeleye Span, as well as being a guitarist, songwriter, singer and record producer in his own right.

Ken said about the line-up: “I played with Rick when we were both in Steeleye Span and some time ago I was talking with him about putting a band together to play our own music.

“He liked the idea of trying it as a three piece, which meant we had to decide who we wanted on drums.

“We figured that there was no-one we wanted more than Paul Burgess.”

The evening is being organised by Leyland-based Friends of Folk which is now in its 15th year of promoting exciting folk and acoustic music.

Organiser Jim Minall said: “No Friends of Folk year would be complete without a concert featuring Ken Nicol and to add two stars like Paul and Rick made the decision to organise this night a true ‘no-brainer’.”

He added “There will be an extra exciting dimension to the performance with two colleagues bringing together some exciting video scenes that will create an amazing backdrop to the evening”.

Tickets are available on-line at www.theatkinson.co.ukor call the box office 01704 533333 and the night starts at 7.30pm.

More details of this and other Friends of Folk concerts can be found at www.friendsoffolk.org.uk.