It's all about 'Timing' for Preston urban star Becce J

Preston singer Becce J is hoping to make a breakthrough with her latest release after linking up with one of her music idols.

The former Fulwood schoolgirl’s single “Timing” features grime legend D Double E and is being tipped to be one of the top urban tracks of the year.

Becce with her music idol D Double E

“I’ve been a fan of his for a long time, so to now have him on my single is unbelievable,” Becce told the Post.

“We’ve built up a really good rapport and relationship with him and his management. I’ve been to his gigs. He’s amazing.”

Becce was born in Preston and grew up in the city, attending Kennington Primary and Corpus Christi High School. While she records in London, she still lives in in Fulwood.

And after amost a decade since she launched her music career her old school friends continue to follow her . “Their support is crazy,” she said.

“Hopefully it’s happening for me now, hopefully I’m getting there. I’ve worked and worked for this.

“When you first start out it just doesn’t happen, you’ve got to persevere. But I’m hoping all the hard work is finally paying off.

"I think I’ve finally found myself. I know which route I want to take.

“Now it’s just a case of getting the radio plays and hopefully the single will go well. It came out on the 25th and from the feedback it’s looking promising.”

Check out the video of Timing at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8tW4rRcoDk or see Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Soundcloud.