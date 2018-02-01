Ibiza Classics complete Lytham Festival 2018 line-up

Dance music fans will be transported from leafy Lytham Green to the sunny shores of Ibiza as Pete Tong presents the Heritage Orchestra performing Ibiza Classics - in the final headliner announcement for Lytham Festival.

The legendary dance DJ's critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show, conducted by Jules Buckey, has become a surprise smash hit for both dance fans and orchestra loves alike.

The unusual hybrid - billed as an 'audio and visual spectacle - will take over the main proms arena on Thursday, July 19, to complete the line-up for this year's event, with support from Basement Jaxx.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics at Lytham Festival is going to be very special.

"With Pete Tong you have a dance industry icon presenting this show, and that, combined with the Heritage Orchestra led by Jules Buckley, makes for what will be a very exciting night.”

Pete Tong has been a household name for almost 30 years. He rose to prominence as a Radio 1 DJ but over the years has become a dance industry icon celebrated for his

knowledge of dance music while producing classic dance anthems for the masses.

He first combined his love of dance music with a full orchestra at the BBC Proms in 2015 and since then Ibiza Classics has enjoyed sold-out success across UK arenas.

His most recent album Ibiza Classics was released in December last year and followed the 2016 number one album Classic House.

The full line-up is: Steps, with Vengaboys and Whigfield, Wednesday, July 18; Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, Thursday, July 19; George Ezra, Emeli Sande and Rae Morris, Friday, July 20; Nile Rodgers and Chic, with Bananarama and Soul II Soul, Saturday, July 21; and Il Divo with Martine McCutcheon and the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, on Sudnay, July 22.

Peter Taylor added: “The line-up for Lytham Festival 2018 presents an incredible array of artists who will entertain many thousands of people.

“Once again we have programmed a festival which will appeal to a wide range of people. Lytham is not about catering to just one type of music taste. Our aim is always to make

our festival attractive to as many people as possible – whatever their music taste.

“The line-up for 2018 does that and we look forward to a fantastic week of live music.”

Lytham Festival tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday www.lythamfestival.com. Sign up to an exclusive pre-sale link to access tickets 24 hours earlier at 10am on Sunday, at www.lythamfestival.com/signup.