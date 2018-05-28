Global DJ Roger Sanchez is ready to turn back the clock at the Tower Festival Headland

Global DJ Roger Sanchez will be turning back the clock to the early days of his career when he plays the new Blackpool Festival this summer.

The Another Chance producer is on the bill for the dance music double header at the Tower Festival Headland on Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7 and says it’s a date in his diary that he’s looking forward to.

“It’s going to be great,” he said. “It has been so non-stop lately, so it’s good to look at the calendar and be looking forward to coming back.

“It kind of reminds me of the first time I came to the UK, as I believe my first gig there, back in the 90s was in Blackpool.

“I can’t believe that, my very first UK date, so it’s kind of going full circle.”

And although he can’t quite remember the venue’s name, it’s likely it was Blackpool’s superclub Syndicate where he earned his British stripes.

“It does actually stand out though,” he said. “When I arrived, being a seaside resort, it reminded me of Coney Island, and the venue itself reminded me of The Cross in Kings Cross, in London - this darkened room, with brick vaulted walls.“It wasn’t very crowded, but it was cool and had an underground vibe. And the other times I’ve played in Blackpool were amazing with a great crowd and great vibes.”

Roger will be on the Friday night bill, which also features a set from our own local superstar DJ, Radio One’s Danny Howard and a headline DJ set from Faithless, as the festival promises ‘the hottest names in house and tech house’.

The Dominican-American house DJ is best known for his 2001 chart hit Another Chance, and notable remixes include Janet Jackson and Luther Vandross’s The Best Things in Life Are Free, Jamiroquai’s Deeper Underground and the Grammy Award-winning remix for No Doubt’s Hella Good among many more.

“Danny and I get along well,” Roger said, of the Fylde-born DJ. “We’ve just finished a collaboration actually.

“Danny hit me up when he knew I was going to be in London a couple of months back and it’s coming together now.”

More accustomed to the sandy shores of Ibiza, where he’s had a residency every year since 2000, Roger does enjoy the UK festival scene... but perhaps not the weather conditions.

So Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet and the Promenade should prove popular. “I like the camaraderie of festivals, playing alongside so many others is great,” he added. “Although I’ve never been a fan of the mud, the festival vibes I love.”

Blackpool Festival, Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7. On sale now at www.blackpoolfestival.co.uk.