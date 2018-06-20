Get lost in sisters’ music at festival

Have your say

A one-off show’s been added to this year’s Lytham Festival with the return of disco divas Sister Sledge.

Sisters Debbie and Kim will play Pavilion Stage at Lowther Pavilion on Thursday, July 19, with tickets on sale at 10am tomorrow.

Fans will look forward to their massive hits including Frankie, We Are Family, Lost in Music and He’s The Greatest Dancer.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Sister Sledge back to Lytham Festival.

"When they were last here in 2016 they proved to be a massive hit and I have no doubt the audience at Lowther Pavilion are in for a very special treat.”

Tickets cost £25 from www.lythamfestival.com and the venue box office.