Gala to put trust in local music talents

Have your say

Five hours of free live music will launch the work of a new organisation promoting creativity in Blackpool.

Blackpool Music Gala will be staged at St Johns Square tomorrow, hosted by the Unity Music Arts Trust (UMAT), which Blackpool musician and owner of The Galleon music bar Stephen Pierre has set up.

Rhys Watkins

The ‘small non-profit organisation’ aims to ‘promote creative talent, equality and arts culture’ through community music and arts events.

In addition to tomorrow’s gala, UMAT is promoting the Blackpool Jazz And Blues Day on Saturday, July 21, and Bermondsey Square Jazz Days in London.

Stephen said: “St John’s Square is a wonderful public performance space for fringe music events and street theatre.

“The Blackpool Music Gala is a community project, bringing people together through music.”

On stage at the gala, between noon and 5pm, will be local musicians 16-year-old singer songwriter Rhys Watkins (pictured), the Fylde Guitar Club - a group of retired and semi-retired gents under the direction of guitar teacher Neal Thompson, The X Factor contestants Johnny Wright and Jenny Ball singing stripped back versions of pop favourites accompanied by guitar supremo Chris Hodder, The Beat Bros and Fubar.

And headlining, from London will be blues singer and guitarist Elisha Blue.

The event is being run by volunteers and supported by Blackpool BID (Business Improvement District) .

Cash collections will be made for Streetlife and UMAT.