From Blackpool to the Albert Hall for BGT's Collabro

Musical theatre band Collabro return to Blackpool, on their Road To The Albert Hall tour.

The Britain's Got Talent 2014 winners are heading back to the Opera House on a newly-announced tour, which will close with a headline show at the prestigious London concert hall.

The tour, which plays the Winter Gardens' theatre on Saturday, February 23, is in support of the band's fourth album, which is available for pre-order now.

Fans signing up for the album will get pre-sale ticket access, ahead of general sales next Friday, June 22.

Collabro are managed by Fylde-based events and promotions company Cuffe And Taylor.

Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.com for tickets.