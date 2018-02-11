First headliners for Blackpool's Livewire Festival confirmed

The first headline acts for this year's Livewire Festival have been revealed.

The weekend festival, which burst on to the scene last year with a storming show by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, returns for the August Bank Holiday celebrations.

Matt Goss

This year, Livewire will feature an additional night of music, kicking off on Thursday, August 23 and running until Sunday, August 26.

And fans of 80s and 90s pop and soul will be in for a treat on the opening night, with Boyz II Men and Matt Goss joint headliners at the Tower Festival Headland arena.

For both acts, this will be their only UK date in 2018.

Boyz II Men hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 60million albums sold. The four-time Grammy-winning group redefined popular R&B with their a capella harmonies.

Matt Goss enjoyed heady days of global pop stardom in the 80s alongside twin brother Luke and friend Craig Logan as boyband Bros - with the twins reunited last year, and selling out two nights at London's O2 Arena.

In recent years, Matt has reinvented himself as a star of the Las Vegas strip, with a new Rat Pack crooner image seeing him hailed as 'the new king of Vegas'.

With further announcements to come, Livewire bosses are promising even more for 2018, than their much-praised debut.

Festival spokesperson Cara Birchall said, “After the fantastic success of the three-day Livewire 2017 we’re looking forward to bringing more stars, international and homegrown, to Blackpool for Livewire 2018.

"Boyz II Men and Matt Goss are the first of a fantastic line up for that will be revealed over the next few weeks.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are thrilled that the Livewire Festival is returning to Blackpool for a second year.

"Last year’s event brought a fabulous line up of talent to the resort over the August Bank Holiday weekend including an unforgettable concert by Will Smith and we can’t wait for this year’s stars to be revealed.

It promises to be another amazing summer of music and entertainment in Blackpool.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 10am, costing from £40 online at www.livewirefestival.co.uk.