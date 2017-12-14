Festival stars help fans to Get Back the Merseybeat groove

One of the top Beatles tribute bands will Get Back to where it all began with a special date next year.

The Mersey Beatles will revisit some of the few remaining venues the Fab Four played across the UK in their 17-date tour next autumn.

Fewer than 80 of the 200-plus British venues The Beatles played between 1957 and 1966 remain today as so many of the historic dance halls, theatres and cinemas that shook to the Merseybeat sound have been demolished.

Following in the footsteps of their heroes, the former Cavern Club house tribute band will play 12 of those on the tour.

Fylde coast fans packed out Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion last summer for a special gig as part of Lytham Festival, and they can check out the band once more at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on Friday, November 9.

The Beatles performed just once in at King George’s Hall, on June 9, 1963 on the final date of their tour with Roy Orbison, with a repertoire of just seven songs: Some Other Guy, Do You Want To Know A Secret, Love Me Do, From Me To You, Please Please Me, I Saw Her Standing There and Twist And Shout.

A spokesman said: “Within a stunning two-hour show, The Mersey Beatles will play the exact same songs John, Paul, George and Ringo did at the venue, allowing audiences to really ‘Get Back' in time for a true Fab Four experience."

Tickets on sale 9am on Friday, www.ticketmaster.co.uk.