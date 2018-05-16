Feast of musical magic with meal

A new show, inspired by singing super stars Michael Ball and Fleetwood’s Alfie Boe, will be staged on Friday night.

Dean T Betton and Robert Taylor usually perform as tribute acts to pop legends George Michael and Robbie Williams, but wanted to try something new.

Pure Imagination comes to Dahlia’s Kitchen, Cropper Road, with the duo presenting a range of hits from Broadway and the West End.

A spokesman said: “Singing memorable songs from Michael and Alfie’s two albums along with other classics from hit musicals Les Miserables, My Fair Lady, The Lion King, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and many more.

“Robert and Dean decided to put a show together that will allow them to explore songs and sing in a way that they don’t normally get to experience as well as working as a duo and creating great vocal harmonies and sounds that will be a feast for your ears.

“It is a night not to be missed as the audience are taken on a journey through songs made famous by not only Ball and Boe but the wonderful voices of Josh Groban, Il Divo and Frank Sinatra to name but a few.”

Tickets include a three-course meal.

Call 01253 761499.