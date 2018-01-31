‘Debut’ date in the resort for Canadian electro-rockers

Dance floor calibrated electro rockers DeStijl are heading to Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar next month.

Following the release of third album « debut », Montpellier’s finest DeStijl take influence from classic British anthems on the new studio release, set for March 5.

A spokesman said: “Somewhat ironically titled for a third album, DeStijl have mined their impressive contacts of Mancunian talent to help produce an album of 12 new songs.”

DeStijl was founded in the late 1990s by P. DeStijl and John Cleary, only releasing their debut acclaimed concept album The White Stripes in 2011, followed by Something Wicked In This Way in 2012, with former I am Kloot guitarist Yves Altana as producer.

The album also featured an abundance of star turns and featured performers such as Peter Hook (Joy Division & New Order) on bass and Julie Gordon (Happy Mondays) on backing vocals.

Catch them at the Waterloo on Sunday, February 18. Free entry