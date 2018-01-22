Come follow The Band with new tour dates added for 2019

It might be a year off, but tickets are sure to sell quick as a musical about Manchester favourites Take That returns to the north west.

Due to ‘overwhelming public demand’, Tim Firth’s new musical The Band, with the music of Take That, has added extra dates to its UK and Ireland tour, and comes home to The Lowry, Salford, from Wednesday to Saturday, January 16 to 26 2019.

The Band opened at Manchester Opera House in September to critical and public acclaim, with fans dazzled thanks to surprise appearances by Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Robbie Williams.

The musical stars Rachel Lumberg as Rachel, Alison Fitzjohn as Claire, Emily Joyce as Heather, and Jayne McKenna as Zoe. AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns, Yazdan Qafouri and Sario Solomon, collectively known as Five To Five, winners of BBC’s Let It Shine, star as The Band of the show’s title.

The new musical tells what it’s like to grow up with a boyband. For five 16-year-old friends in 1992, ‘the band’ is everything.

And 25 years on, they are reunited with the group of friends, now 40-something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

The Band is produced by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers and Take That’s Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams.

For tickets, call 0843 208 6005 or at www.lowry.com.