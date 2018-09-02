BRITNEY IN BLACKPOOL: Complete set list

Have your say

She's got so many tracks to choose from - so what did fans get to hear from Britney Spears' Piece Of Me tour when it came to Blackpool?

Work B*tch

Womanizer

Break the Ice / Piece of Me

Darkness

...Baby One More Time / Oops!... I Did It Again

If I'm Dancing

Me Against the Music

Gimme More

Clumsy / Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes)

Scream & Shout (will.i.am song)

Boys

Do You Wanna Come Over?

Work It / Get Ur Freak On / WTF (Where They From)

Get Naked (I Got a Plan)

I'm a Slave 4 U

Make Me...

Freakshow

Do Somethin'

Circus

If U Seek Amy

Breathe on Me

Toxic

Stronger / (You Drive Me) Crazy

Encore: Till the World Ends