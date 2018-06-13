Bring It North boys to open Lytham ‘proms’

Young Britain’s Got Talent stars Bring It North will open the show for global stars Il Divo at Lytham Festival next month.

The five singers, aged between 10 and 12, made the Fylde their second home during preparations for the ITV show’s recent live semi finals, rehearsing at Thames Primary Academy and staying at the Big Blue Hotel in Blackpool.

The mini-group wowed the judges in their initial audition and went on to win the hearts of the nation with their semi final performance of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman soundtrack - prompting Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden to call them ‘absolutely incredible’.

Peter Taylor, director of concert promoters Cuffe & Taylor, said: “We’re so pleased to have Bring It North open the proceedings for Il Divo at Lytham Festival 2018.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by their talent at such a young age.

“They’ve won the hearts of the nation and we can’t wait for them to win the hearts of our audience here in Lytham too.”

The boys were drawn from across the north of England - including Lancashire lad Oscar Williams from Colne, and were put together earlier this year by a music teacher, after auditioning along with 500 other hopefuls.

They’ll open the show for Il Divo, with special guest Martine McCutcheon for the Sunday night closing show of this year’s Lytham Festival on July 22.

Il Divo, who have been making music together for more than a decade, are Swiss tenor Urs Buhler, Spanish baritone Carlos Marin, French pop artist Sébastien Izambard and American tenor David Miller.

They have sold more than 30 million albums, achieved more than 50 number one records worldwide, received 160 gold and platinum sales awards and staged four ground-breaking world tours.

Il Divo’s Lytham Festival show is among the group’s first UK dates since their 2016 Amor & Pasión World Tour which played to sell-out crowds at arenas around the globe.

Tickets for Lytham Festival are on sale, available from www.lythamfestival.com or by calling 0844 8154874.