Beats & Pieces Big Band to play in Morecambe

Beats & Pieces Big Band will play in Morecambe this weekend.

Coming from Manchester, 14 musicians will present rock, pop and jazz.

Led by composer and conductor Ben Cottrell, Beats & Pieces Big Band see themselves as a band which happens to be big, rather than your average ‘big band’.

They are an extremely tightknit bunch, meeting as students in Manchester then growing up and developing musically, individually and collectively within the city’s exciting scene.

They will play at More Music, Devonshire Road on Sunday January 28 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £16 in advance or £18 on the door and from www.moremusic.org.uk/b&p or by calling More Music on 01524 831997.