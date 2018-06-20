Amelia’s Americana sound is unplugged

Have your say

‘Well-worn smoky’ vocals will be on display at this month’s Garstang Unplugged as Amelia White comes to the club.

A spokesman for the Barnacre gathering said: “What separates Amelia White from most other songwriters in the Americana genre is her details.

“Like a short story writer steeped in the gothic humidity of the backroads, she illuminates the ordinary.

“There’s a catchy melodic laziness to her rock and roll, an afternoon drive in the country, the top down, bare legs up on the dash, singing along to your favourite song.

“White has had TV and film placements, record deals, and cuts by some of the finest artists in the Americana world, but for her the success is in the doing.

“She is a rock and roll soothsayer, an East Nashville Cassandra with an Americana gospel shout thicker than the paper-thin illusion of fame and money.

“Her latest album, Rhythm Of The Rain is a late afternoon storm, a sky on the verge of cracking as wide open as Amelia White’s heart.”

Catch her at The Kenlis Arms tomorrow from 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, on the door, by calling 01995 602795 or online at www.garstangunplugged.com.