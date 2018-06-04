Alfie crashes Ella's gig after Homecoming concert

A singer from Over Wyre had a ‘crazy twist of fate’ when Alfie Boe rounded off his night by calling into the Highbury Sports and Social Club next to the football ground.

Ella Coleman, 24, was singing at the club, and half way through her second set, Alfie walked in having finished his Homecoming concert.

Alfie Boe on stage during the Homecoming concert at Fleetwood Town Football Club

“I couldn’t believe it and just carried on singing on auto pilot as he came up onto the stage with me,” she said. “He then joked down the mic and said ‘Never mind that Alfie Boe next door, looks like a great night in here’.”

The former Saint Aidan's Church of England High School and Blackpool Sixth Form College student recently moved to live with her boyfriend in Manchester, and works full time as a singer traveling up and down the country for gigs.

She wasn't even aware of the Homecoming show taking place until her parents warned her about parking in the area on the night, when she told them she had a local gig.

Ella’s parents had been at the Homecoming concert, and had gone on to the club and managed to get a photo of Ella with Alfie.

"Because he came in through the back door, everyone else could see him before I did," she said. "He was gone and it was all over before I even realised quite what was happening.

"I'd been joking about the show going on next door all evening, changing lyrics in the songs and all sorts - that made it all the more crazy when he walked in."

Alfie's Homecoming concert saw 9,000 music fans pack into Fleetwood Town Football Club's Highbury stadium.