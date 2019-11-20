Move over John Lewis - Wallace and Gromit top Christmas ad charts with Joules

Joules, the British lifestyle brand, and Aardman, the multi-award-winning animation studio, have been named top of the charts of Christmas advertisements last week according to The Drum, Europe's biggest marketing website.

Preston's own Nick Park and his lovable duo have scored a Christmas hit with a new campaign called 'Christmas at the Click of a Button'.

Wallace and Gromit in their new Christmas hit advert

The Joules Christmas advert, directed by Aardman's Merlin Crossingham, launched on 8th November.

Created to celebrate both Joules and Wallace & Gromit's 30th year, the campaign sees Wallace, in his true inventive style, bring Christmas to West Wallaby Street all at 'the click of a button'.

Joules' festive products decorate the living room and Wallace's loyal side-kick Gromit is the star of the show, as the fairy crowning the Christmas tree.

A selection of Joules best-sellers and most loved products were recreated in miniature by Aardman's talented model makers to take pride of place in the scene.

Tom Joule, founder of Joules: "We created this advert to celebrate both of these British brands' 30th birthdays and we are delighted with the positive reception so far.

"Were extremely excited to see two icons in Wallace & Gromit wear Joules and our range of classic and festive clothing, much loved by both Wallace and his side-kick, are perfect gifts for all the family - including canine chums."