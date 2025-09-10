'Most iconic moment in snooker' to be recreated in Lancashire as Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor visit

A moment of sporting history is to be recreated in Lancashire in November when snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor reunite for a re-rack of their iconic final frame clash in the 1985 world championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are bringing their tour commemorating that event to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

Not only will the boys be back on the baize together 40 years on, but they will also be answering questions about their renowned black ball from audience members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Taylor, John Virgo and Steve Davis are heading to Fleetwood this winter | Black Ball Final tour

The early hours finish drew 18.5 million viewers and still ranks as BBC2’s biggest ever audience - and the largest viewership of any British TV channel after midnight.

Hosted by fellow player-turned-commentator John Virgo, organisers say the evening promises laughs, nostalgia and behind-the-scenes stories from the golden age of the sport.

A meet and greet VIP experience is also available with the former snooker rivals, including a professional photo.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to be welcoming three iconic figures from the snooker world to Marine Hall.

“To be able to see the final frame recreated live under the beautiful Marine Hall dome will be such a treat.”

Whether you’re a lifelong snooker fan or simply love a slice of sporting history, this is a once-in-a-generation event you won’t want to miss.

The event takes place on Tuesday 25th November from 7.30pm

Tickets can be booked online at www.marinehall.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 887693, Tuesday–Friday between 10am and 4pm.