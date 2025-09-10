'Most iconic moment in snooker' to be recreated in Lancashire as Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor visit
The pair are bringing their tour commemorating that event to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.
Not only will the boys be back on the baize together 40 years on, but they will also be answering questions about their renowned black ball from audience members.
The early hours finish drew 18.5 million viewers and still ranks as BBC2’s biggest ever audience - and the largest viewership of any British TV channel after midnight.
Hosted by fellow player-turned-commentator John Virgo, organisers say the evening promises laughs, nostalgia and behind-the-scenes stories from the golden age of the sport.
A meet and greet VIP experience is also available with the former snooker rivals, including a professional photo.
Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council, said:
“We are thrilled to be welcoming three iconic figures from the snooker world to Marine Hall.
“To be able to see the final frame recreated live under the beautiful Marine Hall dome will be such a treat.”
Whether you’re a lifelong snooker fan or simply love a slice of sporting history, this is a once-in-a-generation event you won’t want to miss.
The event takes place on Tuesday 25th November from 7.30pm
Tickets can be booked online at www.marinehall.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 887693, Tuesday–Friday between 10am and 4pm.