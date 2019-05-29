Meet award-winning author Onjali Rauf at the Harris Museum

Award-winning author Onjali Rauf will be at a meet and greet event at the Harris Museum in Preston.



Onjali will be reading from and signing copies of her prize-winning book, The Boy at the Back of the Class, at 11am and 1.30pm on Saturday, June 8.

The book, which won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2019 and Blue Peter Book Award 2019, tells the story of new boy Ahmet, a refugee from Syria, from the point of view of an anonymous classmate who goes to hilarious lengths to make friends and give Ahmet a sense of belonging.

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “What a wonderful opportunity to meet Onjali, right here in Preston.

“Stories covering subjects so often in the news is vital for children to understand the world we live in, and reinforces the message that we should be kind and welcoming to everyone.

“That’s one thing Preston is definitely famous for – its warm, northern welcome.”

The event will take place in the newly re-furbished Heritage Reading Room.

Onjali said: “The Boy at the Back of the Class was born of an ongoing global tragedy, the outcomes of which will be borne by children the world over in the coming years.

“My intention was to tell this story through the unique lens of humanity, kindness and innocence that only children possess, and by doing so make our world just that little bit more beautiful and compassionate.”

Tickets cost £2.60 and booking is essential on Harris Eventbrite

Books will be available to purchase on the day.