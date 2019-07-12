Martin Clunes and the cast of hit ITV show Doc Martin were seen filming a wedding scene for an episode in the upcoming final season

Have your say

Martin Clunes and the cast of Doc Martin have been photographed filming key scenes for the final season - revealing two show favourites are tying the knot.

The pictures show actors Joe Absolom and Jessica Ransom, who play show favourites Al Large and Mowenna Newcross, getting married.

Joe Absolom and Jessica Ransom

Most of the cast of the medical comedy drama series set in the fictionalised Cornish town Port Wenn, were spotted on set in Port Isaac.

Photos show the cast - including Doc Martin - watching the ceremony from hay bale seats.

Mowenna, Doc Martin's receptionist, can be seen wearing a floor length white v-neck dress with floral crown.

Policeman John Marquez on set

Al, played by Ransom and Absolom, was spotted stood in front of a flower arch, learning camera placements before shooting.

Ian McNeice, could be seen sat on a bale of hay playing local businessman Bert Large, and Selina Cadell, eccentric pharmacist Sally Tishell, was also present.

Comic character PC Joe Penhale, played by actor John Marquez, appeared to be officiating the wedding.

Onlookers said filming yesterday (11) began first thing and took until 2pm.