Lytham Festival 2019: These are all the items banned from this year's event
The countdown is well underway for the start of this year's Lytham Festival.
In only a matter of days Lytham will welcome a host of global stars and an expected crowd of 75,000 people on The Green for five nights of world class entertainment to mark a 10 year milestone for the Lytham Festival. Here's some helpful advice of what you can't take to the event.
1. Flares
Flares are guaranteed to spoil the experience for everyone and can emit toxic fumes while being burned, causing irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs.