Lytham Festival 2018

Lytham Festival 2019: These are all the items banned from this year's event

The countdown is well underway for the start of this year's Lytham Festival.

In only a matter of days Lytham will welcome a host of global stars and an expected crowd of 75,000 people on The Green for five nights of world class entertainment to mark a 10 year milestone for the Lytham Festival. Here's some helpful advice of what you can't take to the event.

Flares are guaranteed to spoil the experience for everyone and can emit toxic fumes while being burned, causing irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs.

1. Flares

Flares are guaranteed to spoil the experience for everyone and can emit toxic fumes while being burned, causing irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs.
pexels.com
other
Buy a Photo
Just like flares smoke bombs can emit toxic fumes while being burned, causing irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs.

2. Smoke bombs

Just like flares smoke bombs can emit toxic fumes while being burned, causing irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs.
pexels.com
other
Buy a Photo
We're sure many of the acts will have their own impressive light shows and pyrotechnics, so we'd suggest leaving your left over fireworks safely at home.

3. Fireworks

We're sure many of the acts will have their own impressive light shows and pyrotechnics, so we'd suggest leaving your left over fireworks safely at home.
pexels.com
other
Buy a Photo
Don't do drugs!

4. Illegal substances

Don't do drugs!
pexels.com
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3