Who are you most excited to take the stage on Lytham Green? Kicking things off opening night Wednesday July 10 will be The Human League.

Wednesday will celebrate the sounds of the 80s and 90s and China Crisis complete the line up

Jade Bird, the 21-year-old English singer-songwriter who is bridging the gap between country-folk and indie-pop will open Thursday night.

