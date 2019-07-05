Lytham Festival 2019: Here is everything you need to know about travelling to the event and where to park

With 75,000 visitors expected in Lytham during the five day festival, it's well worth planning your journey and parking with plenty of time to spare.

Here's everything you need to plan your journey and parking ahead of the event:

Is there car parking available and how much will it cost?

Parking will be available on the green immediately next to the proms arena for VIP, disabled and general admission customers at a charge of £10 when booked in advance and £20 on the day.

The car park will be open from 3pm on the day of the event, but cars are not permitted to be left on the green overnight.

READ MORE>>> This is the full line up for Lytham Festival's 10th anniversary

What do I do if I require disabled parking?

The Lytham green car park will have a blue badge area a short distance from the entrance to the arena.

Car parking tickets can be purchased online.

Access to the disabled car park will only be granted to those with a clearly displayed valid blue badge, along with a car park ticket.

READ MORE>>> These are all the items banned from this year's event

How do I find the arena if I am travelling by car?

Is you are relying on sat nav to get you to the arena, use the following details: The Proms Arena, East Beach, Lytham, FY8 5LD

When you arrive follow the yellow event signs that will direct you to the correct parking and drop off locations.

If you are coming by taxi, there are drop off points located outside the event opposite The Queens Hotel.

Can I get to the event using public transport?

The route to Lytham train station and bus stops will be clearly signposted, with hourly trains running from Preston Railway Station to Blackpool South Station.

If you are traveling by train and arriving at Blackpool North there are regular buses which depart from Market Street, just a 5 minute walk from the train station. On leaving the train station, catch the Service 11 or 17 from signposted bus stops on Market Street.