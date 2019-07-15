Lytham Festival 2019: 25 photos as Michael Ball, Sheridan Smith and surprise guests bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to festival finale
Last night Lytham Festival's 10th birthday celebrations came to a close, with stars Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith leading the musical extravaganza on the green.
This star-studded occasion, split into two acts, was a fantasy led production, bringing the big screen and even bigger vocals to the Green, transporting fans through the ages of stage and film. Flick through out pictures from the vent below and read our full review of the evening here