Livewire Festival 2019: Lauryn Hill set to headline Blackpool Tower Headland Arena with 20th anniversary tour for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Six- time Grammy award singer and rapper Lauryn Hill was this morning announced as the first act to take to Blackpool's Tower Headland Arena this summer for the return of the resort's Live Wire Festival

Her 20th anniversary tour for the legendary album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill will come to the Fylde Coast Saturday August 24 in what organisers are promising to be a 'massive' return for the four-day event.

Ms Hill will visit the UK for a host of dates this summer, also making the bill for Glastonbury 2019.

It is a huge coup for those behind the Livewire event after an unforgettable inaugural year in 2017, which saw international acts including Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Jacksons visit the famous seaside resort and perform for a packed 20,000-capacity crowd.

The event was cancelled last summer due to ill health but the spectacular was announced to return over the August bank holiday weekend at this year's season launch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said of this morning's announcement said: "We are delighted to see the return of Livewire.

"It promises to deliver a feast of live entertainment to the Tower Festival Headland and adds yet another dimension to a brilliant programme of events lined up for Blackpool this summer.”

The 45-year-old singer and songwriter is the first pop superstar to be confirmed as a headliner.

Further acts are set to be announced for the other dates and tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 5 at 10am from: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00567DB3D76EE5

New Jersey native Ms Hill, former member of The Fugees, was one of the most famous musicians in the world, earning a reported $40m as her solo album went eight-times platinum in the US.

The critically acclaimed album, earned a record breaking five Grammy Awards.

Organisers also revealed those who purchased tickets to last year’s festival will not be charged booking fees for a limited time if they provide booking reference, name and addresses email info@livewirefestival.co.uk to receive a code