Multi Grammy-award winning US star Lauryn Hill was set to headline the much anticipated second edition of the Livewire Festival at the resort’s Tower Headland Arena this summer.

What was set to be a four-day showcase of live family entertainment, comedy and music from August 22 -25 will now not go ahead after being cancelled a second time.

The inaugural Livewire Festival in 2017 was a huge success for the resort after securing Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff to a sell out crowd of 20,000.