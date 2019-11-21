Leyland Christmas lights switch-on star Molly-Mae Hague spotted posing up a storm for photoshoot in picturesque public park in Barbados

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has been spotted posing in a daring white bikini amongst the ruins of an old mansion in a public park in Barbados.

The bikini babe who shot to fame on reality show Love Island in 2019 has been seen soaking up the sunshine in front of her team of photographers.

The social media influencer has been documenting her trip to Barbados

The reality TV star will flick the switch on Leyland's Christmas lights in Hough Lane at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 23.

The social media influencer has been documenting her trip to Barbados over the past week on her Instagram, much to the delight of her 3.5 million followers.

Visitors to Farley Hill National Park were surprised to stumble upon the mini photo shoot taking place against the ruins of Farley Hill house on 17 November 2019.

The stunning location is described on travel website Go Barbados as 'a mansion in ruins, tucked away in a forest of mahogany trees, high up on a hill overlooking the rugged Atlantic coast'.

With a small team of photographers snapping away, Molly-Mae flaunted her assets in a skimpy white bikini against the backdrop of the old mansion.

A quick outfit change saw the Pretty Little Thing brand ambassador swap her swimwear for a white crop top and matching high-waisted white hot pants.

Letting her famous blonde hair flow freely down her back, Molly-Mae commanded attention as she modelled the summer holiday garments.

Taking a break from posing for photos to play on her phone, the 20-year-old YouTuber looked relaxed in a pair of flip flops and a loose white robe.

She updated her Instagram story last night to show she was on her flight home to see her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, 20, tagging him in her post.

Molly-Mae met the boxer on the set of Love Island and after finishing in second place, the couple have proven their relationship is strong despite fans declaring the romance to be 'fake' and 'staged'.

The handsome duo now live together in a lavish apartment in Manchester and are one of the few remaining couples to stay together following the show's end in July 2019.