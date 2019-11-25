Leyland Christmas lights switch-on: Pictures of the big night with Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury
It was estimated that around 10,000 visitors visited Leyland on Saturday throughout the day of the big switch-on.
Molly-Mae Hague, of Love Island fame, posed for selfies and signatures, and even brought along boyfriend Tommy Fury.
